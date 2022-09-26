Brokerages Set Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Target Price at $198.50

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.50.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Down 2.2 %

EPOKY stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

