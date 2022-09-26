Brokerages Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $21.63

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get HireRight alerts:

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in HireRight in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HireRight by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HireRight by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. HireRight has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.