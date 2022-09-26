Brokerages Set Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target at $20.75

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Mercer International Price Performance

MERC stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The firm has a market cap of $790.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Insider Transactions at Mercer International

In other news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $196,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Purchase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,354.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

