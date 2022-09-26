Brokerages Set NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Price Target at $36.33

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

NCR opened at $20.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. NCR has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.51.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NCR by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,713 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

