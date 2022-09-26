Brokerages Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price at $36.29

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Revolve Group stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.23. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

