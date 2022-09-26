Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.52. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 231 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $838.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 83,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.