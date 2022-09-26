Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,050 by Analysts at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,923.50.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Burberry Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.79%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

