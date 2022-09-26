Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,050 by Analysts at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,080 ($25.13) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 2,142 ($25.88) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,923.50.
Burberry Group Stock Performance
Shares of BURBY stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
