C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $1,043,882.98 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

