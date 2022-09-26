C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $1,043,882.98 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,043,882.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
C3.ai Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AI traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 26.0% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in C3.ai by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
