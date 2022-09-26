California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded California Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRC opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in California Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in California Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.