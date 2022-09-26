Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.12. 5,853,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 209.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. Cameco has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Cameco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 360.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after buying an additional 6,407,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

