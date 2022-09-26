Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$60.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.85. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$59.03 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

