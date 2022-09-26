Capital CS Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 711,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 462,598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173,918.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 269,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 337,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $28.15.

