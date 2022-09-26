Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.63. The company had a trading volume of 183,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

