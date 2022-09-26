Carlson Capital Management Acquires 4,258 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

