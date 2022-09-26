Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $28,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 328.1% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,522,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,076,000 after buying an additional 2,699,649 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,262,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,624,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,670,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 19,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,445. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

