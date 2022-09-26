Carlson Capital Management Has $391,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.39.

MCD traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $244.45. The stock had a trading volume of 95,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,777. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average of $250.05. The company has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

