Carlson Capital Management Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carlson Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,441,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,856,000 after purchasing an additional 271,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,148,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 110,837 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.03. 671,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,774,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

