Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.48.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.22. 391,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,775. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

