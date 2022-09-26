CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance

CTT opened at $10.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

