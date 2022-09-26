CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 36,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,400,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.