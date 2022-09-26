CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 36,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,400,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

