Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £1,931.16 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd bought 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,335 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56).

On Monday, July 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,208 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,920.96 ($2,321.12).

Centrica Stock Down 1.5 %

Centrica stock traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 76.55 ($0.93). 16,207,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,276,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. Centrica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 54.27 ($0.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.44. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 765.53.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.60 ($1.30).

About Centrica

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.