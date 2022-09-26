Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Acquires 289,951 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating) insider Martin Andersson bought 289,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £40,593.14 ($49,049.23).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Martin Andersson bought 25,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,229.10).

On Friday, September 16th, Martin Andersson acquired 25,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,229.10).

On Wednesday, September 14th, Martin Andersson acquired 90,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($11,962.30).

Chaarat Gold Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of CGH stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 12.30 ($0.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.36. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 8.81 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.60 ($0.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £84.83 million and a PE ratio of -36.00.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.