Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 41860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.19.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

