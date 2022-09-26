Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.51

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 45938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CSH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.46.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences
In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
