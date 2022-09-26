Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.51

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.51 and last traded at C$9.51, with a volume of 45938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSH.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.46.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.00.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chartwell Retirement Residences

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,060.00%.

In related news, Director Virginia Ann Davis purchased 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,068.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,012.90.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

