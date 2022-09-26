Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,832.46.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,557.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,600.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,478.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,950.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,902,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

