Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 99,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 194.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $36.39. 12,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

