CI Financial Corp. (CIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

CI Financial Trading Down 5.7 %

CI Financial stock opened at C$13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.62. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$12.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.11.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

