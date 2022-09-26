Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,291,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,659,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Cigna by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 5,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $275.96. The stock had a trading volume of 90,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,135. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $296.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

