Citigroup Lowers Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACXIF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Acciona from €175.00 ($178.57) to €201.00 ($205.10) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Grupo Santander cut Acciona from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Acciona from €38.00 ($38.78) to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $184.83 on Friday. Acciona has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $216.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.40 and its 200-day moving average is $193.51.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

