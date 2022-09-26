Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.00

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.82), with a volume of 2040212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.30 ($0.85).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Civitas Social Housing to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Civitas Social Housing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.11, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.08 million and a PE ratio of 1,004.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.74.

Civitas Social Housing Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

In other Civitas Social Housing news, insider Michael Wrobel bought 79,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £59,551.50 ($71,956.86).

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

