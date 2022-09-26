CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.
