CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) fell 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.