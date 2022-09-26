Cohn Robbins (NYSE:CRHC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) rose 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 9,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 646,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohn Robbins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohn Robbins by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Company Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

