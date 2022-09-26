Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.35. 40,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,421. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.71 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

