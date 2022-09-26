Computacenter (LON:CCC) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,450 ($29.60) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,080 ($37.22). Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Computacenter has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

Shares of LON:CCC traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,964.50 ($23.74). The stock had a trading volume of 129,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,872. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,922 ($23.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,050 ($36.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 1,243.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,418.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,541.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

