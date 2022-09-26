Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 46.5% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Corning by 20,111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 234,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 233,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW remained flat at $30.31 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

