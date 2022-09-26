Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 14,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 174,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Corvus Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corvus Gold stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,238,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,139,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 4.91% of Corvus Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

