Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $525.00 at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $466.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.30. The stock has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

