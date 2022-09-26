Cowen Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $185.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day moving average of $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,950,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,022 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,433,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,045,530,000 after purchasing an additional 196,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

