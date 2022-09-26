Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $145.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $145.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.26. 696,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,215,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

