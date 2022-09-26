Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $145.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been given a $145.00 target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.26. 696,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,215,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
