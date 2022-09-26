Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $1,087,443. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

