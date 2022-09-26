Credit Suisse Group Trims FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Target Price to $236.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $246.00 to $236.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.64.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.03. FedEx has a 12-month low of $146.65 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

