Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWEGF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Crew Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

