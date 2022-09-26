Critical Analysis: Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) vs. Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Modern Cinema Group and Ferroglobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferroglobe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ferroglobe has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.54 -$110.62 million $1.59 3.24

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Ferroglobe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Modern Cinema Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferroglobe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Ferroglobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A Ferroglobe 11.98% 84.00% 21.52%

Volatility & Risk

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Modern Cinema Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

