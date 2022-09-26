Critical Contrast: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,588.59 -$2.17 million N/A N/A Neptune Wellness Solutions $48.80 million 0.24 -$74.97 million ($12.27) -0.11

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -12.11% -11.49% Neptune Wellness Solutions -110.52% -63.89% -42.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pasithea Therapeutics and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,788.49%. Given Neptune Wellness Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neptune Wellness Solutions is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pasithea Therapeutics beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

