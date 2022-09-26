CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.76

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 12680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $699.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 161,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

