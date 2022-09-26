Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $239,566.87 and $11.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00599685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00596356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00261501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,570,166 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.