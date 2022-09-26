CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CS Disco from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered CS Disco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.08.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $58.52.

Insider Activity

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,439,912.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,658.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,671.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CS Disco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CS Disco by 96.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

