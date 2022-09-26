Curio Price Tops $0.0304 on Major Exchanges (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Curio has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. Curio has a market capitalization of $59,749.48 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,981.66 or 1.09941793 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005273 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006566 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059059 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002524 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010480 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005685 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00064452 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.