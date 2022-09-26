CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 204,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

