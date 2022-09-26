Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.90. The company had a trading volume of 32,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

